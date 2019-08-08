BURGDORF, Idaho — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office issued a full evacuation notice for Burgdorf on Wednesday and closed Burgdorf and Warren Wagon roads because of the Nethker Fire.
The sheriff’s office posted the notice on its Facebook page at about 4 p.m. and also sent a deputy to Burgdorf to alert residents.
The fire is about 3 miles southwest of the tiny community in southern Idaho County and 28 miles north of McCall. It started Sunday from a lightning strike and was last reported to have burned about 350 acres. See related story, Page 2C.