GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to reassure the public that an incident in which two men were wounded by gunshots is not a public threat.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office Monday, there have been multiple inquiries about whether people are safe as a result of the incident. Deputies were dispatched to the Woodland Grade area northeast of Kamiah shortly after midnight Friday for a report of a man injured by a gunshot wound. On the way to the scene another man was located who also had a gunshot wound.
Both men were transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
The sheriff’s office said it is believed it was an isolated incident resulting from a disagreement between the two injured parties, “therefore we believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.”
The investigation is continuing and the sheriff’s office is being assisted by the FBI, according to Monday’s news release.
No further information was immediately available.