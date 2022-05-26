Idaho County is one of eight randomly selected counties across the state taking part in an audit of last week’s primary election results.
A bill establishing a post-election audit requirement for both primary and general elections was unanimously approved by the Idaho Legislature earlier this year.
The measure was proposed by the Secretary of State’s Office. The audit will review paper ballots from specific precincts within the selected county.
In Idaho County, for example, a team from the Secretary of State’s Office spent the day Wednesday looking at ballots from the Cottonwood 2, Fenn, Greencreek, Grangeville 2, Grangeville 3, Grangeville 4, Kamiah, Keuterville, Slate Creek I, Stites, White Bird and Slate Creek II precincts, as well as absentee ballots.
Other counties selected for the post-election audit include Ada, Bannock, Bonneville, Jerome, Kootenai, Madison and Payette.
“We’ll do a manual hand review of the paper ballots and check the results in particular races,” said Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck.
The review technically doesn’t qualify as a “recount,” Houck said, because the results won’t be used to update or change the official vote tallies, which have already been certified.
However, if any discrepancies are identified, it will alert officials to the problem.
“We’re looking for large procedural issues that would be indicated by the inability to replicate the (election night) results,” he said.
For example, counties need to have ballot control procedures in place so they can isolate ballots from specific precincts. In some cases, they may also be asked how many ballots went through specific tabulation machines.
“That’s a level of detail that isn’t normally a part of canvassing,” Houck said.
If any problems are identified, the secretary of state can order additional audits as needed.
State funding will cover the cost of the audits, which is estimated at less than $50,000 per election, including any reimbursement to county clerks for their time.
Results should be posted on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.idaho.gov by this weekend.
