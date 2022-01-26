GRANGEVILLE — Emergency calls to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office have skyrocketed over the past three years because of the continued growing population, a communications officer reported Tuesday.
Mandee Mignerey, communications supervisor for the sheriff’s office, said the communications center — which dispatches for the sheriff’s office, Grangeville and Cottonwood city police, Idaho Fish and Game Department, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, 12 EMS responders and 17 fire departments within the county — received 22,694 total emergency calls in 2021. That was an increase of 36.8% from 2019, an average of more than 62 emergency calls per day. In 2019, the average was 45 per day.
Although the increased pressure has created a need for some new management strategies, Mignerey said the department has been able to handle the workload with seven full-time and one part time dispatchers who work 12-hour shifts on rotating schedules.
Dispatchers must be Peace Officer’s Standards and Training certified, Mignerey said, and receive three to four months of hands-on training. Starting wage for dispatchers is $15.50 per hour and goes up according to experience and extra duties.
“We were having staffing problems a year ago but we got higher wages in October and now there’s not a problem” attracting workers, Mignerey said.
The center also handles nonemergency calls and there were 69,684 of those in 2019. The data of non-emergency calls was not recorded in 2020 or the first half of 2021, but from July to December 2021 the office received 75,208 nonemergency calls — an increase of 116%.
The call volume for fires, medical emergencies and law enforcement response increased 12.1% with 7,463 total calls in 2019 and 8,367 calls in 2021. Mignerey said call volume fluctuates throughout the year with slower volume in the winter months and picking up in the spring and summer.
A couple of the busiest times of the year, she added, are during the Riggins Jet Boat races in April and the Riggins Rodeo in May.
“Then it’s all hands on deck,” she said.
In the past three years, the lowest emergency call volume was March 2019 with 850 calls, but the lowest call volume in 2021 was in January with 1,485 calls. The highest call volume in 2019 was in August with 2,222 calls. The highest call volume for 2021 was in July with 3,340 calls, an increase of more than 50%.
Mignerey said because of the increasing number of calls, the sheriff’s office has implemented management strategies to ensure there are no delays in answering calls and dispatching emergency services when needed.
