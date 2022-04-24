Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Airport Manager Mike Cook encourages anyone interested in the future of the airport to review the proposed changes to the airport layout plan.
The planning team is seeking comments via an online survey through May 13. Two alternatives are described in an interactive map. One alternative proposes expanding to the east, the other to the west. The survey includes 13 questions specific to the alternatives presented.
“We hope to hear from those who have an interest in the future of the Idaho County Airport,” Cook said.
Idaho County last updated its airport master plan in 2011. Since then, airport use and demand for facilities have increased. The United State Forest Service plans to significantly improve its smoke jumper and air tanker bases. The update of the plan began in May 2021. Key constituents including the Forest Service, airport users, the city of Grangeville and the chamber of commerce have weighed in during the plan’s development.
To review the proposed alternatives and complete the survey, click the link on the Idaho County website at Idahocounty.org.
J-U-B Engineers, the county’s contractor for the plan development, will present the findings from the survey to the Idaho County commissioners. A final decision on the plan is expected this summer.
Those with questions about the airport or the proposed changes, may contact Cook at (208) 983-1565.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Council hears the impact of fishing tournaments at Dworshak Reservoir
OROFINO — Dennis Harper shared his concern with the mayor and Orofino City Council at their regular meeting held April 12, regarding the mortality rate of fish during fishing tournaments on Dworshak Reservoir.
Tournament fishing has dramatically increased in the last several years, with the target being bass. Harper confirmed there are 12 scheduled tournaments for this year.
Harper noted several factors first identified by Harold Schramm (2018 Bassmaster Classic at Lake Hartwell), to place additional stress on fish during fishing tournaments resulting in delayed mortality of those fish caught and released.
Once caught and placed in livewells with water temperatures at 84 degrees and cooler, studies indicated there was a 100% survival rate if they are weighed and immediately released.
The Bassmaster Elite Series has initiated a trend to require anglers to have an official in the boat to weigh the fish so that they may be released right away.
However, bass are usually released in waters surrounding the weigh-in, typically in an area of the lake far from where they were originally caught. Consequently, catch-and-release tournaments have the potential to displace fish outside of their known home ranges.
Harper spends a good deal of time fishing at Dworshak Reservoir, and has noticed the decline in the number and size of fish in the past two years.
He also noted the influx of people to our area, both to recreate and live.
Harper stated that the increasing number of people fishing, along with their inexperience with proper fish handling and good stewardship practices, all create a cumulative effect that is unhealthy for fish population, which has had a tremendous impact on the number of fish.
Explaining he had no direct evidence, Harper said he has heard reports of non-resident fishers fishing above Grandad Bridge, limiting out in the morning and returning in the evening to do the same.
He also stated that in the last three years he has seen no evidence of Fish and Game enforcement presence at all on Dworshak Reservoir.
Harper asked for a letter from the mayor and City Council addressed to the Idaho Fish and Game addressing concerns regarding Dworshak Reservoir Bass Tournaments and the lack of enforcement.
— Elizabeth Morgan, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday