Of all Idaho’s 44 counties, Idaho County has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate, and the reason people are holding out appears to be a matter of personal choice.
Tara Macke of Public Health – Idaho North Central District said Wednesday the low vaccine rate in north central Idaho is not because of the availability of vaccines.
“Vaccine is widely available throughout the entire district,” Macke said. “It would appear that low vaccination rates are due to personal choice.”
According to Idaho Health and Welfare’s vaccination data dashboard, 27.8 percent of Idaho County residents age 12 and older have gotten at least one shot. It’s the lowest rate in the state, followed by Boise County with 29 percent, Payette County with 30.5 percent and Owyhee County with 30.7 percent.
The National Association of Counties website lists Idaho County’s population of those aged 65 and older at 28.6 percent and those aged 24 to 64 at 45.7 percent out of a total population of 16,513.
Boise County’s total population is 7,634, with 25 percent age 65 and older. Owyhee County has a population of 11,693 and 17.8 percent are 65 and older.
Abner King, chief executive officer at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville, and Lenne Bonner, chief executive Officer of St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood and Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino, say they’re hearing the same things about why people are holding out.
“The three most common reasons we hear for declining COVID-19 vaccination are: (1) waiting for full (Federal Food and Drug Administration) approval to make sure it’s safe; (2) belief that natural immunity is superior to vaccination; (3) lack of trust in state and federal government (such as) ‘This is a hoax,’ inconsistent messaging, etc.,” King said.
“Vaccine availability is no longer an issue,” he added. “Syringa Hospital and Clinics encourage everyone to consider the COVID-19 vaccine and to speak with their primary provider to decide if it is right for them.”
King said the vaccine clinic is held every Wednesday and people may call (208) 451-7770 to make an appointment or come to the clinic and ask for the vaccine any time during normal business hours.
Bonner said her hospitals are hearing the same things about people’s reasons for not getting the vaccine.
“We have all three types of vaccines available every day during clinic hours,” Bonner said. “Availability is definitely not the issue.”
Kyn Clift, chief executive office of Tri-State Memorial Hospital at Clarkston, said her staff is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and the hospital is trying to support the health of the community by providing easy access to the vaccinations.
Currently the hospital is offering vaccinations to anyone 12 years of age and older and appointments can be scheduled by calling (509) 758-1450 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clift also said some patients are being transferred between various health care centers in the area, including up to Spokane depending on the treatment needs of the patient.
“No matter what, if we at Tri-State have to transfer a patient, it is because we want to ensure that they are receiving the care needed to heal. All of the hospitals working in our area are putting the patient’s health first,” Clift said.
Rebecca Mann, a spokeswoman for Evergreen Estates in Clarkston that was put on precautionary lockdown Monday, explained that the action was taken at the advice “of Asotin County Public Health due to its first confirmed case of an employee, who is currently on a leave of absence. As of August 3rd no other employee or occupant (has) tested positive and another round of testing will be performed later this week. At this time, Evergreen Estates is optimistic that the precautionary lockdown will be lifted later this week.”
Public Health - Idaho North Central District reported 55 new cases Wednesday, including three in Lewis County, nine in Clearwater County, four in Idaho County, nine in Latah County and 30 in Nez Perce County. No new deaths were reported.
Whitman County reported seven new cases, Garfield County added two cases and Asotin County reported 12 new cases Wednesday with three hospitalizations and 19 breakthrough cases since July 1.
