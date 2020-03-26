The second positive case of COVID-19 in the Public Health – Idaho North Central District turned up Wednesday in an Idaho County individual in their 70s.
A district news release said the person is hospitalized. Their gender and which hospital were not disclosed, and an investigation into the case is in its preliminary stages. The patient’s health care provider acted appropriately by ruling out influenza, discussing exposure risk and determining that a COVID-19 test was necessary, the news release stated.
“Epidemiologists with (the health district) will work to determine reasonable risk criteria for locations visited by this patient and any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed,” the release said. “If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, public health officials will provide guidance to them and will monitor them closely for symptoms. Additional case-specific information about this individual is confidential and will not be released.”
Also on Wednesday, Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard used his emergency powers as the city’s director of civil defense to issue an order closing all dine-in restaurants and bars, and banning all gatherings of more than 10 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The move came on the same day Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-at-home order with similar restrictions, although Little banned all gatherings outside of the home, regardless of size.
Nygaard said the governor’s order trumps his, but he still has the ability to issue more restrictive actions under the powers granted to him by a unanimous city council vote Monday night.
“We can augment or change or restrict further if we feel like his restrictions don’t go far enough,” Nygaard said Wednesday. “The next thing we were going to do was close the hair salons, the gyms, all those kinds of businesses where you can’t control the personal contact. But (Little has) already done that, so there’s no reason for me to do that.”
Nygaard said his order was drafted jointly with Public Health – Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle and interim Nez Perce County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Reynolds. It went into effect at 12:01 this morning and lasts for 12 days, although Little’s order extends to April 15. And like Little’s order, Nygaard’s edict does not apply to drive-through, delivery or takeout options at restaurants.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories also disclosed Wednesday that the Nez Perce County resident who had the health district’s first positive COVID-19 test earlier this week is an employee at its Lewiston facility.
“They are self-isolating at home and are doing well,” an SEL statement said of the employee, who is under the age of 60. “We are working closely with the Public Health Department, Idaho North Central District, to ensure that those who have been in close contact with our employee have been notified and are self-isolating.”
The statement said the company is following guidelines established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to conduct an additional disinfection of any affected workspaces.
Nygaard said an example of one of his possible next steps is an order allowing bars and restaurants to deliver unopened beer and wine. Idaho liquor stores will remain open under Little’s order, and Nygaard said his order Wednesday does not change that.
The city has taken steps to help food and beverage establishments during the coronavirus pandemic, like working with Beautiful Downtown Lewiston to establish 10-minute parking zones dedicated to takeout orders. The zones can be identified by green and white signs that read “10 minute parking.”
Even though he spent the last two days crafting Wednesday’s order only to have it largely superseded by Little, Nygaard said the experience is still valuable.
“It helps me understand the nuances of the orders,” he said, noting that he has drafts of other orders that could be issued as circumstances change.
Nez Perce Tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said there were still no positive tests as of Wednesday afternoon at Nimiipuu Health. Across the state line in Washington, Garfield County Health District Administrator Martha Lanman reported no positives, and neither did Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury. Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said he had no new positive tests beyond the two that were returned earlier this week.
Henderson reiterated his concerns about the ongoing lack of testing capabilities and a shortage of personal protective equipment for first responders and health care providers, however.
Moscow’s Gritman Medical Center announced a new online assessment tool for those without access to testing. Anyone concerned they may have COVID-19 may text “COVID19” to (208) 295-5080 to receive a link to the tool.
Also, the Latah County Commission adopted an ordinance Wednesday that prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people and dining in at restaurants and bars in unincorporated areas of the county until May 5.
Deary, Moscow, Potlatch and Troy have implemented the same or similar orders in their towns.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.