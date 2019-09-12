GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County has been awarded about $4 million from the Federal Highway Administration to help repair roads damaged in floods and mudslides earlier this spring, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation news release.
The grant is part of a $14.2 million relief package to Idaho for extensive highway repairs throughout the state since 2017. Idaho County experienced a number of road failures in March and April that continue to be under construction, as well as projects from previous years.
Gene Meinen, the county’s road and bridge department supervisor, said Wednesday he had not yet heard confirmation of the federal highway grant.
“When we met with the Federal Highway Administration in April they talked about it’s-there money allocated but it hadn’t been appropriated (by Congress yet),” Meinen said. “If this is the money they had earmarked that’s finally getting released, we’ve had to do all this work on a reimbursement basis.”
One of the major road disasters this spring happened on the Glenwood Road northeast of Kamiah, at the intersection of Adams Creek, where a large section of pavement gave way and was impassable for months.
County officials targeted that area as a priority because of the number of people living beyond the washout and the possibility that emergency services might be needed there.
Meinen said the six projects comprising the Glenwood-Adams Creek site have been completed and traffic is now being allowed on the grade. Two more projects along Clear Creek, east of Kooskia and Stites, have been repaired, and two others in that area remain under construction.
But there are still several places in the county, including along Cottonwood Creek and Luke’s Gulch, where roads have sloughed or completely washed out that remain in need of repair. Jerry Zumalt, the county’s emergency management director, has been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get funds to help pay for those costs, which Zumalt has estimated to be in the millions of dollars.
Meinen said representatives from FEMA showed up about two weeks ago to assess the damage, but the county has not yet seen any money from that agency for the work.
