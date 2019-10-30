GRANGEVILLE — Despite the threat of reprisals from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, the Idaho County commissioners decided Tuesday to kick the can down the road and delay adoption of a county comprehensive and zoning plan.
Following the threat of legal action earlier this year, the commissioners did draft a minimal comprehensive plan and put it out for public review. The draft plan received mostly favorable comments, the commissioners said, although some people questioned why the commissioners even bothered with the paperwork considering the plan’s generic nature.
“The point is we’re trying to comply with state statute — that’s all we’re trying to do and stay out of jail,” Commissioner Denis Duman said.
Idaho County is one of the few local governments in the state that has not complied with the 1975 Local Land Use Planning Act. Commission Chairman Skip Brandt said Tuesday he does not believe such a regulation is necessary in the county.
“We do fine in Idaho County without anything in place so far,” Brandt said. “Life’s good in Idaho County.”
Until recently, there were no complaints about the county’s scofflaw status and no lawsuits have been filed challenging the county’s position. Last spring, however, following what is believed to be a single complaint, the attorney general’s office warned that the county had 60 days to come into compliance with state law or face legal consequences, including personal liability for the commissioners.
Rather than appoint a planning and zoning commission to do the work, the commissioners opted to draft a plan themselves, which allowed them to do so without holding public hearings.
The draft plans says, in part: “Those who call Idaho County home take great pride in the rugged surroundings and work hard to make a living from the forests and farms. Most still retain a friendly neighborliness you’ll find in few other places. Above all else, there exists a desire to live with minimal regulations, while enjoying low property taxes.”
Because of this, the draft plan warns homeowners that many of the services and amenities found in more urban settings are not available in Idaho County.
“Many people come to Idaho County because of its commitment to protect private property rights,” the draft plan states. “While the state of Idaho does require each county adopt a comprehensive plan and an ordinance establishing at least one zone, there are no additional restrictions imposed by Idaho County. Outside the state electrical and plumbing codes, there are no additional local building inspections outside city limits. The procedures delineated in the Idaho County zoning ordinance are fairly straightforward and the fees and taxes are lower than nearly any place else.
“It is the belief of the board of county commissioners that people who buy and build in Idaho County have the right to build the home that best suits them. If the roof caves in under the weight of the snow, they’ll know better next time. Conversely, you may build a beautiful home that meets the most stringent building codes, but your next-door neighbor may not. County government will not intercede on your behalf to make your neighbor live up to your standards.
“As a county, we believe in the self-direction of the county’s citizens to work with their neighbors without the heavy hand of government to resolve issues related to the use of their respective private properties.”
Unless the state directs the commissioners to do otherwise, the commissioners said Tuesday they would re-visit the matter “at a later (unspecified) date.”
