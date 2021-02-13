GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is advising motorists of several slide-offs in the area and urging people to use extra caution when traveling through the area this weekend.
So far there have been no injury accidents or road blockages because of the slide-offs in Idaho County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday afternoon.
The incidents are being cleared up quickly, the news release said, but more accidents are expected through the weekend because of continued snowfall.
The areas most affected by the winter weather include U.S. Highway 95 from Riggins to Ferdinand and especially the White Bird grade; Johnston cutoff road; State Highway 162 from Nezperce to Kamiah; U.S. Highway 12 from the Upper Lochsa River to Lolo pass; and State Highway 14 to Elk City.
Light to moderate snowfall resulting in 6 to 8 inches is expected today on the Camas Prairie, including White Bird and Riggins. North winds will strengthen this afternoon and persist through Sunday, causing blowing and drifting snow. Wind speeds of 10 to 15 mph are likely, but White Bird Hill and other higher elevations may see wind speeds as high as 25 mph.