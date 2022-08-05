Idaho County officers continue search for missing Kamiah man

GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to seek a 71-year-old Kamiah man who has been missing since Saturday.
Randy Clark Jackson was last seen in Lewiston and was expected to return to Kamiah. Jackson was possibly driving a 1995 green GMC Suburban with no license plates but a “We the People” bumper sticker.
The vehicle was possibly seen turning onto the Greer Bridge Road in Clearwater County, according to a missing person alert from the Idaho State Police.
The vehicle was seen on multiple cameras in several locations, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was headed east toward Kamiah from the Orofino area about 2:41 p.m. Saturday.
Jackson, who lives outside of Kamiah, was known to take more than one route home. Deputies have driven all the routes from Orofino to his residence but have not located any signs of him, the sheriff’s office reported.
Jackson, who suffers from hearing loss and has hip and back problems, is white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 360 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray button shirt, blue/black shorts, brown shoes and gray socks.
Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 983-2326.