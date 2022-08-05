Idaho County officers continue search for missing Kamiah man

Randy Clark Jackson

GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to seek a 71-year-old Kamiah man who has been missing since Saturday.

Randy Clark Jackson was last seen in Lewiston and was expected to return to Kamiah. Jackson was possibly driving a 1995 green GMC Suburban with no license plates but a “We the People” bumper sticker.

