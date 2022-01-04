GRANGEVILLE — A 36-year-old Idaho County man was sentenced Monday to three years of probation after pleading guilty to felony battery on a law enforcement officer and felony assault by attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer.
Shane M. Lindsey was originally sentenced by 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice to four years in the state penitentiary. But that sentence was suspended provided Lindsey follows the terms of probation.
According to a criminal report, Lindsey was being detained and searched by Idaho County Corporal Philip Graham on June 21, 2021, and refused to comply with Graham’s commands. Lindsey pulled away from Graham and head-butted him. He was arrested and originally charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors that were eventually dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Lindsey was represented by Idaho County Public Defender John A. Wiltse. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor represented the state.