GRANGEVILLE — An Idaho County man was sentenced to five years in the state penitentiary Monday for felony aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon.
Johnathon L. Cook, 26, who entered a plea agreement Oct. 26, was sentenced by 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice for the August crimes.
According to the criminal complaint, Cook fired a rifle in the direction of a man’s vehicle as the man was driving away.
The sentence includes two years fixed in the penitentiary and three years indeterminate.
Cook was represented by Idaho County Public Defender John A. Wiltse. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor represented the state.
In another case before FitzMaurice Monday, Dale L. Hemerick, 53, signed a plea agreement related to two charges of aggravated assault.
Under terms of the agreement, Hemerick will plead guilty to one of the felony charges in exchange for a second charge being dismissed and a sentence of felony supervised probation.