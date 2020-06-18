Final numbers from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office indicate that Idaho County had the highest participation rate of any county in the state during the May 19 primary election.
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney certified the vote count Wednesday. It showed that 335,037 people cast ballots during the 2020 primary, for a turnout rate of 36.9 percent.
Turnout in Idaho County was 61.6 percent. Custer County had the second-highest turnout, at 56.9 percent, with Butte County coming in third at 55.9 percent.
“The coronavirus pandemic forced Idaho to conduct the May primary as an all-absentee ballot election,” Denney noted in a news release. “I want to thank voters for their patience with the unprecedented changes we had to make in our elections process. State and county election officials and staff put in long hours of hard work and pivoted quickly to make this election a great success.”