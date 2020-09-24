GRANGEVILLE — The first jury trial set to take place in the 2nd Judicial District since the Idaho Supreme Court suspended all in-person court activity because of COVID-19 was postponed Wednesday because of the high coronavirus infection rate in Idaho County.
No future date has been set for the trial, on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, of Tyrel D. Kleinsmith, 35, according to Roland Gammill, trial court administrator for the 2nd Judicial District. Kleinsmith pleaded innocent to the charge, and Judge Jay P. Gaskill has taken the case under advisement.
Gammill said holding an in-person jury trial poses particular problems when courtrooms are small and social distancing must be provided for potential jurors and other courtroom staff. Because of the delay in holding in-person hearings, many cases in the 2nd District have been mediated or resolved without a jury trial. Some cases have been set for hearings several months into the future.
Gammill said if the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases in a particular county gets above 25, the administrative district judge will order all trials to be canceled until the numbers fall back below that number.
Idaho County’s infection rate shot up by 91 cases Monday after an infection outbreak at the North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood.
Kleinsmith was charged Dec. 6, 2019, and a preliminary hearing was held in Grangeville Magistrate Court Dec. 17. The original trial, scheduled in May, was vacated.
He is represented by Idaho County public defender firm McFarland Law Offices. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor is representing the state.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.