GRANGEVILLE — Concerned that nearly 200 property owners in federally designated flood zones may face sanctions and penalties, the Idaho County Commission is considering rescinding a 22-year-old ordinance concerning flood damage prevention and exiting from the National Flood Insurance Program.
According to an Oct. 24 news release from the commission, “This consideration is being given in an effort to minimize the impact of sanctions imposed by FEMA on the citizens of Idaho County.”
At issue is Idaho County Ordinance 36, passed in 1997, as a prerequisite for county residents to be able to purchase National Flood Insurance Program policies. This also established a permitting system for new developments or substantial property improvements, regulating building construction toward methods to help minimize the potential damage from flooding. Passage by the commission followed a year after significant flooding events damaged public and private property across the region.
According to the commission release, the commission in 1997 passed the ordinance, under pressure from FEMA, further stating maps that were provided were inaccurate and remain that way because of a lack of updating from FEMA.
“The county did what it could to work with FEMA,” according to the release, “even though tight budget constraints prohibited hiring an employee to exclusively monitor the ordinance.”
In June, FEMA conducted a Community Assistance Visit, followed by an in-person review and report that identified 173 property owners who are subject to sanctions for noncompliance.
“We have been directed that the county is required to force compliance by charging the property owners a ‘reasonable and effective’ penalty until they comply,” stated the commission. “The recommendation from FEMA was $100-200 per day until compliance is obtained. Compliance, in some cases, would require structures to be torn down and/or elevated, which would not only be extremely expensive for homeowners, but also unrealistic. Updated mapping of previously designated flood areas has not been provided.”
Idaho County has been advised there are 21 property owners who participate in the the program. According to the release, the county wants to contact these owners for discussion about the potential consequences of rescinding the ordinance; however, its request to FEMA for names and addresses was met by governmental red tape in the form of a 10-page draft agreement.
“Further complicating the matter is a Nov. 11 deadline for a response/plan of action imposed by FEMA,” according to the commission. “We are working to obtain the requested information, but may not have anything back from FEMA for several weeks. Meanwhile, we feel that it is prudent to give the public as much notice as possible concerning this development.”
“Our constituents have elected us to protect the rights of property owners, while also keeping property taxes as low as possible,” stated the commission. “We are mindful of the expense and bureaucracy created when trying to enforce federal mandates. As we move forward in considering the options available, we encourage the public to provide comments regarding the potential ramifications of either strictly enforcing the FEMA requirements or rescinding Ordinance 36.”
— Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
New North Fork Ranger District Office opens in Orofino
OROFINO — After 25 years, the North Fork Ranger District office of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Orofino has closed its doors in the building that was previously the Clearwater National Forest Supervisors Office. The new office is located adjacent to the old office at 12740 U.S. Highway 12 and is open to the public.
“The new facility better suits the needs of a Ranger District office,” said North Fork District Ranger Andrew Skowlund. “It’s modern and energy efficient. We continue to be located right on Highway 12, which provides easy access and visibility for the public, and for people visiting the Clearwater Valley and National Forest lands.”
The district moved into the Clearwater Supervisors Office in 1994 and was co-located until the Nez Perce National Forest and the Clearwater National Forest combined in 2014.
The lease on the old building reached the end of its term, and the needs of the district changed since the forest combination and location of the forest supervisors office in Kamiah.
Skowlund said the operations of new office have not changed. Maps and information brochures are still readily available in the lobby.
“We encourage the public to continue to use the office as a source for information about the North Fork Ranger District, getting maps and firewood permits, or information about conditions or operations out on the district,” he said. “We can offer tips on great areas for camping, hiking, off-road vehicle use, fishing, hunting or other recreational activities like white water rafting, kayaking or canoeing.”
For more information about the new North Fork Ranger District office and other district offices in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, please go to the following link; https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/districts.
— Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday