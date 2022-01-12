GRANGEVILLE — Two Idaho County detention officers were presented with the Life Saving Award from the Idaho County commissioners Tuesday after preventing an attempted suicide at the county jail.
Detention Corporal Rick Knutson, who has been on the staff for two and a half years, and Detention Deputy Jason Brown, a deputy with the department for six months, were on duty around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 26 when they heard noises coming from one of the jail cells.
The deputies quickly responded and found an inmate lying on the floor of the cell with a bed sheet hanging from the bed frame and wrapped around his neck. The man was convulsing, Knutson said, when he and Brown responded. The man was rescued and taken to Syringa General Hospital, where he recovered.
Knutson said deputies make regular checks on the inmates but this man, who was being housed by himself, timed his attempted suicide between the check periods.
In presenting the award, Sheriff Doug Ulmer said Knutson’s and Brown’s “quick thinking and courage” saved another human life.
Commission Chairman Skip Brandt also praised the deputies’ actions and added that “we appreciate what you do all the time. Great work to all of you.”
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com or (208) 983-2326.