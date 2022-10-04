GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies made three felony arrests over the weekend.
Jason Ash, 43, of Kooskia, was arrested Friday after deputies, who were on routine patrol in the area of Idaho State Highway 13 and Lightning Creek, noticed a vehicle that had been involved in an incident earlier in the night. The deputy stopped to check on the welfare of the person and noticed, in plain view, a baggie full of a white powdery substance. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted, meaning the dog became aware of a controlled substance. Ash was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Daniel Ricketts, 42, of Moscow, was arrested Saturday at about 9:30 a.m. when Idaho County dispatch received a call about a male and female fighting and the male vandalizing a vehicle at the Lyons Park in Harpster. Deputies responded and arrested Ricketts for felony malicious injury to property.
Jacob Osborne, 42, of Lewiston, was arrested Sunday at about 12:45 a.m. after Idaho County deputies, who were on routine patrol, stopped to make contact with a man who was walking around a vehicle on Idaho State Highway 12 at Buttons Beach. The man told deputies he was having vehicle trouble and needed a jump-start. K9 Nation alerted on the vehicle, indicating the presence of a controlled substance, and the man then ran off about a quarter of a mile down a steep embankment and jumped into the river. Deputies followed him and entered the water where the man was located. Osborne was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing arrest, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.