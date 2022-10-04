GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies made three felony arrests over the weekend.

Jason Ash, 43, of Kooskia, was arrested Friday after deputies, who were on routine patrol in the area of Idaho State Highway 13 and Lightning Creek, noticed a vehicle that had been involved in an incident earlier in the night. The deputy stopped to check on the welfare of the person and noticed, in plain view, a baggie full of a white powdery substance. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted, meaning the dog became aware of a controlled substance. Ash was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

