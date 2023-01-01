Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — The appointment of airport advisory board meetings, forging ahead on the new jail and a University of Idaho extension update comprised some key topics from the Dec. 20. Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting. An auction is also planned for a parcel of county-owned land that the commissioners identified as surplus at their Dec. 6 meeting.
The board appointed Bob Mager, City of Grangeville’s public works director, and Willy Acton, Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest’s aviation officer, to the county’s airport advisory board. Mager and Acton will represent the interests of their respective entities on the five-member board. Commissioners also appointed Bryan Mahoney, who explained his interest during the Dec. 20 meeting.
“I really appreciate what the airport offers,” Mahoney said. He said he viewed serving on the board as “one of those learning opportunities.”
Mahoney explained that he learned a little about airport operations when he worked in the mining industry in Nevada. Earlier in the month, commissioners appointed James Artz and Jeff Kutsch to the airport board.
Commissioners discussed establishing the advisory board during a review of airport finances at their Oct. 11 meeting. County ordinance 40 passed in 2000, as amended by ordinance 51 in 2006, established the advisory board and outlined the responsibilities. They will convene in January to organize and elect a chairperson and secretary. All meetings will be open to the public according to ordinance 40.
Planning for the jail/sheriff’s office building continues to move forward. CRA Architects, under contract to design the facility, will develop architectural renderings of the proposed building next month. The county has posted a request for qualifications (RFQ) seeking contractors for construction management services. Sealed bids are due to the county by Jan. 20, with a required pre-submittal meeting Jan. 10. Selection of a construction management firm is anticipated in early February.
Meranda Small, University of Idaho extension agent told commissioners the recent UI extension listening session held in Lewiston had a decent turnout. She explained the COVID-19 pandemic pushed them into some flexibility, with the extension offers programming. One of the things they heard at the listening session was that people wanted to gather in person for sessions, but they appreciate the option of virtual and recorded sessions. Small also reported two beef schools are in the works for north central Idaho in 2023 with an emphasis on cattle health.
A public auction is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. to sell a small parcel of county land. The nearly 0.6-acre parcel is located uphill of the Idaho County Road Department shop near Kooskia and is accessed from Battle Ridge Road. The site was used as a county solid waste dumpster site until it was decommissioned in 2021. Commissioners agreed during their Dec. 6 meeting to sell the property to get it on the tax rolls. A legal notice posted in the Dec. 21 and 28 issues of the Idaho County Free Press provides additional information.
Norma Staaf, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville)
Selway Road almost back to normal
LOWELL — With temporary repairs in place, the Selway Road is allowing residential and recreational travel to continue. This traffic was disrupted earlier this summer, July 15, when a massive slide went across and damaged the roadway, located at milepost one just off U.S. Highway 12. A significant effort went into getting traffic moving by both the Kidder-Harris Highway District (KHHD) and Debco Construction.
Kidder-Harris Highway District representative Dan Fittings explained what was done to the road, and how KHHD has been working with Debco since day one. Fittings has worked with KHHD for 11 years.
“We knew that this was going to be a bigger problem than KHHD could face, so we hired Debco to come help us,” Fitting remarked. Debco has been the main driving point in this project, and has done many things to help make the road drivable again.
“They had a geological evaluation done, then they hauled about 40,000 yards of waste materials, excavated the road, and used soil nails, as well,” Fittings explained.
Soil nailing uses grouted, tension-resisting steel elements (nails) to reinforce and create a gravity retaining wall for permanent or temporary excavation support.
To keep the area from future slides, Debco Construction has been using Tecomesh, which they bolted to the hill to keep loose rocks and other materials from rolling down the hill. Fittings also explained that the road has been elevated 20-25 feet due to the slide.
“The road is open, but won’t be paved until winter,” Fittings mentioned.
The total cost for the repairs comes to approximately $2.4 million. The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) has funded about $1 million through its emergency funds, and the Federal Highway Administration will pay for the rest.
Construction is expected to be completed by late spring or early summer. Debco Construction was contacted for a comment, but did not respond.
Hannah Hale, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah)