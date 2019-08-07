GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County commissioners Tuesday turned thumbs down to a proposal by the Bureau of Land Management to buy a 520-acre parcel near the Little Salmon River.
The purchase, estimated to cost $1,200 an acre that will be funded by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, is intended to allow public access to adjacent public property owned by the bureau and the Idaho Department of Lands. But it will remove the parcel from the tax rolls, costing Idaho County about $525 a year in tax revenue.
Commission Chairman Skip Brandt said the exchange is the third turnover from private to public property within the county this year, and further erodes the ability to raise revenue in a county that is already 85 percent owned by the federal or state governments.
“At what point are we just not going to have any private land in Idaho County?” Brandt said. “How much public access do we need around here? We can’t stand it any more.”
Brandt made a motion that was passed unanimously, to disapprove of the sale, although the federal agency does not need the approval of the county to proceed with its plans.
Brandt said there have already been two sales this year — one a 250-acre tract along the South Fork of the Salmon River to the U.S. Forest Service and the Idaho Fish and Game Department, and the other, a 110-acre plot along the Lochsa River to the Forest Service — that have removed private land from the county tax rolls.
Although current tax rates on those parcels is relatively low because they were assessed as timber or grazing land, Brandt said as long as the property was in private hands there was the possibility a house could have been built that would have multiplied the tax rate.
The proposed sale, said Richard White of the Bureau of Land Management, is known as Dempsey Flat and is along the Little Salmon River corridor within the Hells Canyon Recreation Area. The property is adjacent to 6,301 acres of BLM-administered lands to the north and to the south, and 8,379 acres of Idaho Department of Lands to the east.
Elevations range from 5,330 feet to 6,900 feet, and vegetation consists of mixed conifers with small groves of aspen and sagebrush. The property also provides habitat to elk, including calving areas, and is a migration zone. There is an existing road through the property that has a Bureau of Land Management public access easement and allows motorized travel yearlong. That designation is expected to continue on that road, White said.
In other business, the commissioners heard from Leigh Davis of the Idaho County Fair Board about a plan to construct a new restroom building on the fairgrounds near the Vernon Agee livestock arena.
The current restrooms are small and located in the main fair office building, which is aging and does not allow for expansion. Davis said the fair appears to be growing, and the need for more public restrooms is becoming a pressing issue.
An architechtural drawing has been made, and Davis said it is hoped the project can be advertised for bids by October. The fair board is not certain it has the capital to pay for a building right away, but getting bids on construction will help the board decide how to move forward, she said.
