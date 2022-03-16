GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County commissioners cleared the way Tuesday for residents of the Riggins area to vote on whether to form an ambulance taxing district.
The measure will now be on the May 17 primary ballot for voters living in the proposed ambulance district to decide and would require a simple majority for approval. Cost of the property tax, if approved, would be 0.04% or $40 for every $100,000 of assessed property value per year.
Fewer than 10 people showed up Tuesday at a public meeting in the 2nd District courtroom the commissioners had set aside for review of the proposal. Two people spoke in favor of it and Clerk Kathy Ackerman read two emails from other Riggins-area residents who questioned or opposed the proposal.
But Commission Chairman Skip Brandt noted that 52 people had signed a petition in favor of creating the taxing district and the Riggins city council also passed a resolution supporting it.
“It’s pretty clear to me there is a lot of support for this,” Brandt said.
Cody Killmar, director of the Riggins Emergency Medical Service group, told the commissioners that the two people who raised questions or doubts about the proposal had ideas that could be looked at in the future.
“But we’re in emergency status now,” Killmar said.
There are only five licensed EMS volunteers on the roster and all of them have full-time jobs elsewhere, he said, making it difficult to staff an ambulance service all the time.
Killmar pointed out that in 2016 when the Riggins ambulance service was created, the organization responded to 91 emergency calls. The next year, that jumped to 114 calls; 125 calls in 2020; 207 calls in 2021; and in January and February of this year alone, he said, the ambulance has already had 57 calls and expects the total for the year to exceed 300 calls.
The proposed ambulance district covers a vast geographical area of 932 square miles, stretching from the Snake River on the west to Mackay Bar on the Salmon River to the east; and from Black Hawk Bar near Slate Creek along U.S. Highway 95 to the north down to the Idaho/Adams county border in the south.
Within that area, said Bill Sampson of the Riggins City Council, is Idaho’s main north-south highway with a steady stream of tourists, hunters and fishermen, along with two major waterways and a significant portion of rugged U.S. Forest Service land.
It’s primarily the 400 or so residents of Riggins who currently have to fund the ambulance service, Sampson said. Creating a Salmon River ambulance district would spread out the tax burden among other rural residents and ambulance users.
“I’m super happy we are at this point where people can vote on this,” Killmar said. “Without this, we won’t be able to stay in service 24/7.”
