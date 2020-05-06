GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County commissioners are trying, once again, to figure out how to keep city residents and others from abusing the county’s dumpsters.
The commissioners met Tuesday with four rural residents who say the dumpsters, located in 24 remote sites around the county, are being filled to overflowing daily — in large part by people other than rural residents, for whom the receptacles are intended.
City residents think they’re paying for use of the dumpsters, said Myrna DeHaas, of Grangeville, one of the people who met with the commissioners to complain about the abuse.
“How many people in town realize they have access to Walco?” said DeHass, who was referring to the transfer station outside of Grangeville where city residents can take their garbage. She related incidents of seeing unauthorized people filling up the dumpsters within hours, often leaving the overflow on the ground.
“It’s a hazard,” she said. “If we want to use it, we have to get up early in the morning.”
The commissioners have been struggling for years to find a solution to the county’s solid waste problems. Commissioner Mark Frei said he tried to find a spot where Simmons Sanitation of Kamiah, which handles the county’s refuse, could establish a transfer station, but found many people were unwilling to have such a site near their homes or, if property was available, it was usually too expensive for the county to acquire or make usable.
City residents in Idaho County pay a small monthly fee to use the dumpsters for incidental garbage disposal, but are limited to one cubic yard of refuse a month. Rural residents pay a far higher fee to use the dumpsters, because they don’t have curbside pickup.
Others who take advantage of the remotely located dumpsters are contractors who can fill the receptacles with one load. Although some of the county’s dumpsters have been fenced to restrict unauthorized use, many others are not. Cameras have not been installed because of the likelihood they would be vandalized, the commissioners said.
The problem, as David Bodine, of Grangeville, pointed out, the “county is like a spider,” spread out over a wide geographical area, and creating a centrally located transfer station would still mean some residents would have to travel long distances to reach it.
Bodine suggested the commissioners consider having weekly temporary garbage roll-off sites where people could haul their trash.
Bill Spencer, of Grangeville, also suggested the commissioners start by putting up signs advising the public of the intended use of the dumpsters and warning of possible legal consequences if the sites are abused.
“Fines get people’s attention,” Spencer said. “It will take care of itself. All you need is a half a dozen tickets written and (the abuse) will stop happening.”
The commissioners will take up the matter again in the next week or two.
In other business, the commissioners gave their blessing to the county’s 4-H spring show to be held at the Cottonwood fairgrounds June 13. It would be at the end of the third phase of Gov. Brad Little’s four-phase rebound program, during which public gatherings will be allowed, said Jim Church, the Idaho County extension agent. It would probably be the county’s first large gathering since the COVID-19 shutdown.
The spring show is a chance for 4-H livestock producers to have their animal projects looked at and judged in advance of the county fair in August. Church said the event is usually festive and includes food and other vendors.
Church also said that the county’s 4-H clubs recently sewed about 60 face masks and donated them to the courthouse for the use of county employees.
