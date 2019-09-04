GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County commissioners Tuesday adopted a $25.2 million budget for fiscal year 2020, which is virtually the same as last year’s budget.
There were no major changes to the budget, the commissioners said during their regular weekly meeting Tuesday. All employees will receive a 3 percent cost-of-living raise and department heads may give out additional merit raises based on work performance.
The commissioners changed insurance companies this past year, and the budget reflects a 6.1 percent decrease in employee insurance rates as a result.
The only bump in the budget was a 4.8 percent increase, to $1.9 million, to cover the cost of additional solid waste service. The board met with Robert Simmons of Simmons Sanitation earlier to discuss areas in the county where dumpsters have been overflowing almost daily. Simmons agreed to increase service in specific areas, but that ups the cost of solid waste disposal over the previously budgeted amount.