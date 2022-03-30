GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County commissioners are hoping to begin building a future-oriented 50-bed jail within the next two years using American Rescue Plan Act and economic recovery-related funding.
The proposed jail, which would cost about $7.5 million, would use no taxpayer dollars, Commissioner Denis Duman said during the commissioners’ regular weekly meeting Tuesday.
“We are excited about it,” Duman said. “We are being given an opportunity to upgrade our jail that the county needs and desperately has needed for years.”
Duman said the county first checked out the possibility of converting a couple of existing buildings near the Idaho County Airport, including the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests offices and another private structure. An architect reviewed those ideas, Duman said, but it was found that a jail cannot be located in any building that is combustible.
The next logical step, he said, was to go forward with new construction on about seven acres the county owns near the airport. Duman said he hopes to advertise this week for an architect and then the county can start to develop basic plans and collect cost estimates. Duman said he hopes to begin construction by 2024, with the project completed no later than 2026.
Asotin County commissioners recently experienced sticker shock when they found the $13.75 million projected cost for a new jail had escalated to more than $33 million because of inflation. Mindful of that, Duman said the $7.5 million estimated cost of a new Idaho County Jail takes into account today’s higher construction costs.
The current Idaho County Jail was built in the 1950s and can house 11 inmates. A new 50-bed jail, Duman said, would have space for both women and men, as well as close-custody inmates.
The plan also involves relocating the sheriff’s offices, including motor vehicle licensing and detective departments that are now housed in the second floor and the basement of the courthouse, to the new jail facility.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer said he would likely hire three additional deputies for a new jail. The county also would be able to take in inmates from other counties that have limited jail space, which would add about $273,000 per year for every 10 beds the county would rent out.
A roomier jail would save the county money that it now spends transporting inmates to other facilities, as well. Currently, three to four Idaho County inmates are housed in other jails because of the limited space in Grangeville.
“The thing about a jail is it’s generational,” Duman said. “We’re looking at the future,” for expanded growth and bringing in more revenue for the county.
The commissioners plan to discuss the project further at future meetings, Duman said.
