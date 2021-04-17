GRANGEVILLE — Counties in Idaho will share in a $19.2 million payment under the Secure Rural Schools Act, with Idaho County receiving the lion’s share of the program with $5.5 million and Lewis County getting a mere $4.55.
The Secure Rural Schools Act reimburses counties that have nontaxable federal land within their borders. Thirty percent of the funding goes to schools within the counties, and the remainder is divided among county highway roads and bridges.
Because the funding comes from timber sales on federal land, Idaho County’s share has been steadily decreasing over the past several years. But the real problem, County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt said, is that the U.S. Congress has to reauthorize the program every couple of years or so, making it an unreliable economic resource.
“There is a concept that (Idaho Republican Sen. Mike) Crapo and (Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron) Wyden have been chewing on in the Senate where they would stick a huge chunk of money (into an account) and the counties would live off the interest, like a trust fund,” Brandt said. “That’s been the big push for a long-term solution but (the initial investment) is huge.”
The current appropriation is in its second year of distribution and will require reauthorization next year. In the recent past, Congress dragged its feet on approving the act, causing panic to school and local highway districts that have to figure out a way to make up for a possible shortfall. For some small highway districts, SRS funding is their major source of revenue.
In a news release announcing the latest go-round of payments, both Crapo and Republican Sen. Jim Risch acknowledged that the program needs to be revised to give counties more secure support.
“This year’s payments are a welcome relief to rural counties that rely on SRS payments each year,” Crapo said. “But a permanent solution is needed. Adequate funding for schools, roads and infrastructure repair will only be guaranteed once we can reach agreement on a self-contained funding mechanism outside the yearly votes in Congress, and we are working toward the goal of a permanent endowment.”
Risch noted that “until the federal government returns to active management of our national forests, these funds will ensure timber counties can provide essential services, like education and road maintenance.”
Brandt said he is a yearly visitor to lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to emphasize how much Idaho County relies on these reimbursement payments. And his message points directly at the U.S. Forest Service’s timber management practices.
“We’re just burning up our forests instead of cutting down trees like we should do,” Brandt said. “And now the reality is, because of the Forest Service’s lack of managing the land, we’ve lost most of our timber industry in the state. Now (Idaho Forest Group) is it. And so the timber sales are not being sold, and if they are sold, they’re at a low price because there’s only one buyer. There’s no more competition in timber sales.”
The SRS funds have been critical to school districts such as Mountain View District 244 headquartered in Grangeville. Superintendent Todd Fiske noted the funding is intended to go primarily for school infrastructure maintenance; but if it’s not used for that, it can be put into the general fund.
That is a “double-sided sword,” Fiske said. When it comes to setting annual levy amounts — as most local school districts must do — there is a difference of opinion among patrons whether the federal forest funds should be set aside for building maintenance, as it’s designated, or used to buy down the asking levy amount.
Fiske pointed out that last year the board asked for the true levy amount needed — $3.9 million — and the proposal “failed miserably.”
This year, “we’re running a $3.1 million levy on the May ballot,” Fiske said. “With that, the board thought the true levy amount was closer to $4 million, but with all the impacts of COVID-19, jobless rates, etc., they lowered the levy amount. So this year, with $3.1 million, one could say that we’re going to try to have to buy down the levy amount with forest funds.”
The ongoing problem, Fiske added, is that the buildings in the school district are all about six decades old. Although they have been well maintained, it costs money to keep them that way and if the SRS funds are redirected, there’s no money in the kitty to pay for repairs, such as roofs and other building needs.
The district “has been given a gift (in federal funds) for many years,” Fiske said. “The money was never put for what it was intended, but how old can our buildings get? We still really need $3.9 million (for a levy). But, again, the board is being sensitive to the community and also (buying down the levy amount with federal funds) is how they’ve done business for many years. (The board) is always asking for a lower levy amount and relying on forest funds for the remainder. The forest funds are a very, very important tool to the Mountain School Districts. Those dollars have been very beneficial.”
This year’s SRS payments to the five counties in north central Idaho include: Clearwater County, $988,029; Idaho County, $5.5 million; Latah County, $143,036; Lewis County, $4.55; Nez Perce County, $2,169.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.