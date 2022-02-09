GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Clerk and Auditor Kathy Ackerman recently received the Syn Duncombe award from the Idaho Association of Counties for her work with the association and its affiliates.
Ackerman has worked for Idaho County since 1987 in the district court, the sheriff’s office and was elected to her current position in 2011. She has been a master instructor for trainers with the Peace Officers Standards and Training academy.
She also has been a member of the county association’s health and human services committee, a representative on several boards and served as the president of the Idaho Association of County Clerks in 2017. She was elected president of the Idaho Association of Counties in 2021.
According to a news release from the association, Ackerman helps mentor newly elected officials throughout the state; “she is sought out by clerks for her wisdom and counsel in the performance of their duties,” and “spends countless hours on the phone and at the counter helping constituents and visitors understand the workings of county government, elections, indigency programs, property taxes, the court system and the freedoms unique to Idaho County residents.”
Ackerman is married and has three children and three grandchildren.