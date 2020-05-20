GRANGEVILLE — Finding a suitable location for a transfer station or community drop-off site might be the easier part of solving Idaho County’s solid waste problems.
Educating the public about the proper use of dump sites and encouraging people not to abuse the system is likely the harder part.
The Idaho County commissioners have been trying for years to find ways to cut down on the county’s escalating solid waste costs by establishing places within the county where trash can be sorted and diverted to various waste streams that would lessen the loads that are hauled daily to the Missoula Landfill in Montana.
Other than weekly recycling spots and a pending community drop-off point that will be located in Kooskia, the board has had no luck. Several potential locations have been considered, but none has panned out, either because of the cost of bringing the site up to regulatory specifications or disapproval of the neighbors in having a dump station established near their homes.
The commissioners also have struggled to keep people from abusing the county dumpsters, which are situated throughout the county mainly for the use of rural residents.
Lately, a small group of citizens have been pressing the commissioners to come up with a way to stop the dumpster abuse. Don and Myrna DeHaas, David Bodine and Bill Spencer, all of Grangeville, met with the board Tuesday morning to talk about possible solutions.
Robert Simmons, owner of Simmons Sanitation of Kamiah, which contracts with the county to haul garbage, said the stay-at-home coronavirus order in the past couple of months has caused garbage loads to skyrocket.
Dumpster sites are being emptied once or twice a day throughout the county, Simmons said, and are full to the brim the next day.
“It’s probably been the worst time we’ve ever had,” Simmons said, speaking of the overload of garbage. People who have been staying home have been cleaning up around their homes and hauling the extra refuse to the dumpsters.
With the better weather and relaxed travel restrictions, “I’m hoping people will go camping instead of staying home and cleaning up,” he said.
Simmons added that his transfer station in Kamiah and the Clearwater County disposal center at Orofino have been among the few to stay open seven days a week during the pandemic restrictions. Although that helped generate even more traffic to the dump stations, Simmons said he worried that if he didn’t stay open, “We’re going to find garbage over the edge,” meaning people would just unload their trash along the road.
Simmons said he also has enacted strict sanitation and personal protection guidelines for all of his staff during the pandemic. His worry was that if workers are out sick, that would slow down even more the ability of the company to manage the burgeoning trash load.
The citizen contingent asked about community dump spots that the commissioners have examined earlier but dismissed for various reasons. Circumstances around some of those sites, such as changes in property ownership, have altered in the past couple of years, and the citizens urged the commissioners to inquire again about availability.
Don DeHaas also asked about the possibility of Simmons opening up a few roll-off sites where garbage could be hauled once a week.
Simmons said he is open to that idea and assured the group that a roll-off site that would be open only on Saturdays could be overseen by a staff person, making it easier to regulate use. It is not known whether such sites would be limited to rural residents only; Simmons said that would be up to the commissioners to decide.
The citizens also asked that signs be installed at the dumpster sites telling people about restricted use. Simmons said he has had signs in the past but they were often vandalized and destroyed. Although he is willing to try it again, he also is considering sending out mailers to people in the county advising them of the proper use of dumpsters and warning of possible consequences for misuse.
