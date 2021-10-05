GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of an alleged homicide as Edwina “Eddy” Devin, 76, owner of Devin’s Home Health Agency in Grangeville.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer said the case is under investigation and detectives are requesting anyone with video who lives in or near the area of Cove Road to preserve their video and let detectives know. They are looking specifically for video or anything unusual that was noticed between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies were summoned to the scene about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and found Devin’s body. The scene was processed for evidence and her body was turned over to the Idaho County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy performed Friday determined the cause of death was homicidal violence.
Following the discovery of Devin’s body, detectives went door-to-door on Friday to talk to neighbors. Anyone who was missed or who has additional information is asked to call (208) 983-1100, option 0.
No further information was immediately available.