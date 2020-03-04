GRANGEVILLE — Seventy-six stray and feral cats were spayed or neutered during a daylong operation sponsored by Animal Rescue Foundation of Idaho County.
A team of veterinarians, led by Kim Wolfrum, of Grangeville, did the surgeries last week in an attempt to reduce the number of stray and feral cats in the area. Organizers had originally hoped for assistance from SpokAnimal, but that team was unable to make it because of an unexpected family emergency, said Karin Vetter, one of the ARF organizers.
The Grangeville medical staff was rounded up at the last minute and, because of the schedule change, some animals that had been on standby for surgery were not able to be treated. The animals that were spayed or neutered were returned to their owners or foster homes the next day.
ARF plans to hold another spaying and neutering clinic later on, Vetter said.