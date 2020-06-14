COTTONWOOD — In an ordinary year, the annual Idaho County 4-H spring show is a time for club members who have had several weeks getting to know their livestock projects to weigh in, show and judge their animals.
This year, because of the COVID-19 shutdown, many club members were dealing Saturday with animals they’ve had in their possession for only one week.
“I don’t have a name yet,” Madison Shears, 17, said of the market lamb she brought to the spring show at the Idaho County fairgrounds. “I haven’t thought of one yet.”
Shears wasn’t even positive about the lamb’s breed, although she thinks it’s a Suffolk-Hampshire cross. Shears, a 10-year veteran of 4-H and member of the Greencreek Active Workers club, is also the second princess of this year’s fair royalty team. 4-H has gotten off to a sluggish start because of the virus, and the sparse crowd at the fairgrounds Saturday indicated some hesitancy about whether the season would go ahead as usual.
Saturday did mark the first day of Idaho’s entry into Stage 4 of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening process for the state in the wake of the pandemic, so things are slowly returning to a semblance of normal.
“We’ve only had one meeting,” Shears said. “We had a meeting over Zoom and we didn’t know if we were going to get to pick out our sheep for sure or not. So we ended up picking them out last Sunday.”
Susie Heckman, the county’s 4-H supervisor, said only a single leadership training meeting was held in March before the state was shut down because of the virus.
“That was our last activity when everything started coming down,” Heckman said. “A lot (of 4-H clubs) did Zoom meetings and they came up with some really creative ways to communicate. But we couldn’t have any (in person) meetings. This is the first activity we’ve had since then, and hopefully we’ll keep going in that direction.”
Heckman said she does not think the virus shutdown will have much effect on family consumer and science projects. But it likely will make a difference in how many livestock projects are entered in the fair this August. Saturday’s spring show was the first chance for county leaders to gauge the impact.
“I think people gave a lot of thought to purchasing animals in the sense of what happens if we can’t have the fair,” Heckman said. “I think our numbers will probably reflect families that were economically just thinking: ‘We’re going to purchase the animal and purchase all this feed and then if we can’t sell them…’ I think that will probably have some effect.”
Idaho County has one of the larger 4-H clubs in the state, with about 400 members and 80 adult volunteers each year. Heckman said it’s possible that families that chose not to take a chance on raising a market animal this year may switch to the family consumer or speciality projects just to stay involved in the club.
Paige Layman, 18, of Grangeville, said this is the first year she decided not to raise a market animal for 4-H. The fallout from the coronavirus has had mixed effects on her and the club as a whole. She is the first princess of the fair royalty team.
“I definitely think that it made me grow because you had to be a lot more patient and you had to wait and you definitely learned something,” Layman said. “The process was longer and you had to do stuff different ways than you ever have before.”
Online meetings, she added, worked only to a point.
“Our club usually does things where you can get together with your sheep and work with them, and we haven’t been able to do that and we haven’t been able to go to different events to learn things because they’ve all been canceled. And even with the royalty we’ve missed out on so many parades this year. We had a lot of time to work on our float, though. It looks pretty good.”
Queen Halle Klapprich, 17, of Cottonwood, said the 4-H ZOOM meetings replaced regular club get-togethers, “but it’s not the same thing. I think that a lot of people — quite a few people in my club — have not committed to 4-H because they don’t know how the fair’s going to go.”
Heckman said if the virus infection rates continue a downward trend, she expects the fair, set for Aug. 19 to 22, to proceed as scheduled. Social distancing protocols, she said, would be up to the fair board to decide.
“We’re very fortunate that we have a lot of space,” Heckman said. “Our buildings are large and I think we could come up with spacing on the bleachers. We’ll just be positive and move forward.”
