GRANGEVILLE — Philanthropic organizations in northern Idaho can apply for funding through two grant opportunities offered by the Idaho Community Foundation.
The Forever North Idaho Grant Program provides grants of as much as $25,000 to support the greatest needs of Idaho nonprofits. Deadline for submission is Feb. 15. Information may be found at www.idahocf.org.
The Idaho Future Fund provides grants from $10,000 to $20,000 to support gaps in educational programs for preschool through 12th grade. Focus areas include preschool scholarships, charter schools, public schools, libraries and supplemental educational programs. Deadline for application is March 1 and more information is available by emailing to grants@idahocf.org.
The Grangeville Community Foundation’s 2021 grant cycle will begin in August and the organization expects to award about $20,000 to Grangeville organizations.