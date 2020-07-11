Annual tax collections in Idaho surpassed $4 billion for the first time in fiscal 2020.
Year-end figures released Friday by the Division of Financial Management indicate the state collected $4.032 billion in tax revenue in fiscal 2020, which ended June 30.
That was 1.8 percent, or $70.7 million, ahead of forecast, and 8 percent ahead of the 2019 collections.
Individual income tax payments accounted for 47 percent of the total, or $1.91 billion. The 6 percent state sales tax added another $1.69 billion, or 42 percent. Corporate income tax accounted for $243 million, with cigarette, liquor and other miscellaneous taxes providing $194 million in revenue.
A surge in individual income tax payments in June helped ensure that the state finished the year with a surplus. The state filing deadline was postponed from April 15 to June 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, $763.6 million in total revenues were collected during the month — almost exactly double the amount initially expected.
For the year, individual income tax collections came in $120.5 million ahead of forecast. That was because of changes in federal and state tax laws that were approved in 2017 and 2018, respectively, which reduced tax refunds to the lowest level since 2007.
The year-end numbers would have been even higher, had a 2019 law not redirected online sales tax collection into a separate account dedicated to tax relief. The account collected more than $9 million in June alone, up from about $6 million to $7 million per month earlier in the year.