GRANGEVILLE — Idaho and Clearwater counties will see a significant bump this year in their share of federal funds aimed at supporting rural schools and roads.
The Secure Rural Schools program was recently reauthorized by Congress at 2017 funding levels, stanching a gradual drawdown of the payments set aside to help stabilize rural counties where the tax base is limited by the large number of federal lands within their borders. Nearly 85% of Idaho County is national forest or state-owned property and about 60% of Clearwater County is federal or state land.
Idaho County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt said beginning in 2018, the federal government started ramping down the SRS payments to counties by about 5% a year. Counties receive the money from the previous fiscal year in two separate payments.
For example, Idaho County in 2018 received $6.3 million in SRS money from the previous fiscal year. In 2019, the payment for fiscal year 2018 had decreased to $5.9 million and in 2020, the funds were down to $5.5 million.
This year, because of the reauthorization, Idaho County is poised to receive $6.5 million. Clearwater County expects about $1.3 million, up from $988,029 a year ago.
Brandt said the higher funding levels will remain stable for the next three years of the program’s reauthorization.
Overall, Idaho will receive $23.4 million in SRS payments for fiscal year 2021. Under Idaho law, 30% of the money goes to counties to help with schools and the remaining 70% is earmarked for roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects. That means Idaho schools will receive about $7 million and Idaho roads and other county projects will get about $16.4 million for fiscal year 2021.
Amanda Brewer, Clearwater County chief deputy auditor and recorder, said last year the county received $988,029 from SRS and $451,710 of that went to roads and bridges. The remainder was directed to schools.
“These funds are extremely important for roads and bridges,” Brewer said, “because we don’t levy and so they run on SRS funds, highway user funds, grants and fees, such as dust abatement, permits, etc.”
Brandt added that the SRS payments are not important only to the county but “for the schools, it’s huge.”
