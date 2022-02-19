BOISE — The joint budget committee unanimously approved a $10 million supplemental appropriation for the Port of Lewiston on Friday.
The funding was part of a larger $246 million transportation package.
If approved by the House and Senate, the port intends to use its share of the money for a new marine dock and crane, and to upgrade the port rail lines and access roads.
The overall package also includes $8 million for statewide railroad project; half would go toward building new spur lines, and half toward improving state and local rail crossings that have a history of crashes.
Another $18.5 million would be used to pay off a 2012 bond that part of the GARVEE construction bond series.
The remaining $210 million would be allocated to state and local bridge maintenance, pedestrian and safety projects.