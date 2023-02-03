Idaho bears legal teeth over grizzly protections

A grizzly bear is captured in a trail-camera photo in the Kelly Creek Drainage in June, 2019.

 Courtesy of Garrett Welling

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday he plans to sue the Biden administration for failing to act on the state’s petition seeking to strip grizzly bears of federal protection.

Last March, Idaho petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list. The request came on the heels of petitions from Wyoming and Montana asking the federal government to delist grizzlies in and around Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. Those areas each hold about 1,000 grizzly bears but Idaho has comparatively few.

