Idaho bares legal teeth over grizzly protections

A grizzly bear is captured in a trail-camera photo in the Kelly Creek Drainage in June, 2019.

 Courtesy of Garrett Welling

UPDATE FRIDAY AT 8:56 A.M.: Federal officials reject Idaho's petition to remove grizzlies from Endangered Species Act protection.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday he plans to sue the Biden administration for failing to act on the state’s petition seeking to strip grizzly bears of federal protection.

