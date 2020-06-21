Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — An exchange encompassing 28,000 acres of land around Payette Lake and the city of McCall has been proposed to the Idaho Department of Lands.
The land swap would see Boise-based real estate company Trident Holdings own all state endowment land from north of Payette Lake to south of McCall.
In return, the state would receive timberlands in northern Idaho that could yield about $2.9 million per year in revenue and cost savings, according to an analysis commissioned by Trident.
The proposal was briefly discussed at the state Board of Land Commissioners meeting in Boise on Tuesday, where Idaho Gov. Brad Little urged moving slowly.
“This is a big, hairy piece of ground with all kinds of conflicting issues and a place that’s very special to lots of people, including me,” said Little, who is the chairman of the land board.
“I have a conflict in the fact that I love McCall, so we want to do this right,” Little said.
The McCall lands are a drain on the state to the tune of about $276,000 per year because of restrictions on harvesting, leasing and limited accessibility, the Trident analysis said.
The land board voted to halt the leasing of state lands in and around the McCall area while a management plan is developed for those lands, which make up about a third of the 105,000 acres in the Payette Lakes Supervisory Area.
A formal timeline for the plan’s development will be presented at the July 21 meeting in Boise.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
‘Grueling’ process to get ballots counted
GRANGEVILLE — Just how was it on the ground, in Idaho County, for the first statewide all-absentee-ballot election?
“It was pretty grueling, honestly,” said Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County clerk.
In the aftermath of this election, the county is evaluating the response and preparing for the workload to come in the November general election, part of which may involve machine counters.
Already, the county has received more than 3,700 absentee ballot requests for November, Ackerman said, “and there’s no way we can count that many ballots in one day. So, that’s what’s pushing me on what our options might be for the November election.”
Backing up to March, Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order, because of the coronavirus pandemic, resulted in polling places being closed for public health reasons and the state went to its first-ever vote-by-mail election.
“We had a really detailed plan of action,” Ackerman said, in meeting the ballot counting demand.
While the county didn’t have a full idea of what to expect, the elections office estimated from past elections and by its daily ballot return on what it needed to accomplish, count-wise, and put into effect a two-phase process: The first round of received ballots would be sorted and counted, after which, a second round would sort and count those that came in next and also on election night, June 2.
“We got into that, and we realized we underestimated the amount of time to count the Republican ballots,” Ackerman said, “so we added an extra day with my staff counting on June 1 and brought in two additional teams for Tuesday. And then, when it got to be 7 at night and we were still running behind, I called in my court staff for an extra team.
“It was a ton of work,” she continued, sitting and counting ballots hour after hour, “but the staff did a great job and the outside teams did a great job, too. It was just a long, long process.”
With this experience behind them and the forecast of the ballot demand to come, Ackerman’s office is looking into providing machine counters to process ballots. Voters would still use the current paper ballot, marking choices by pen, and these would be placed by the voter in the machine’s hopper for counting.
Ackerman said the county’s size and the number of polling places have made it daunting to adopt counting machines as a replacement for human poll counters.
“Idaho County is one of the few remaining hand-count counties,” she said. “With over 10,000 registered voters, we are really getting too big not to look at options that will streamline the results end of the voting process.”
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Thin Blue Line flag matter arises in Palouse
PALOUSE — The Palouse City Council’s policy and administration committee was set to meet Tuesday night after flags flown over the weekend capped days of discussion about whether one particular flag should have been displayed.
The Palouse Lions Club has put up American flags and those of the five military branches, and more, in recent years on Memorial Day, Flag Day and Veterans Day. In the past five years, they added the Thin Blue Line flag — which was created to honor fallen police — and has since been used in the Blue Lives Matter movement, as a counter to Black Lives Matter.
The city council discussed the issue June 9 after receiving four letters from residents asking that the Thin Blue Line flag not be flown on taxpayer property.
The Lions Club gave a statement to the city that they “see no reason to remove a flag that honors our local and national law enforcement officials.”
The council talked about ways to uphold the First Amendment while being sensitive to and looking out for people of color, as stated by Mayor Chris Cook.
No agreement was reached on possible alternatives.
“While I find it extremely important that we honor those who serve our communities, I find it equally important that we are sensitive and welcoming to all,” Cook told the Gazette later. “That said, all city actions and policies moving forward should seek to find flags/symbols that bring us together as a community rather than pull us apart.”
The city has no set flag policy.
After discussion, city Councilor Steve Alred moved to suspend flags flown before the city institutes a flag policy. The motion failed, followed by a motion from Councilor Bill Slinkard that the council request the Lions Club only fly the U.S. flag, the Washington state flag and the POW/MIA flag until a policy is adopted.
Alred seconded the motion and it passed.
“It’s a perception issue, as well,” said Kyle Dixon, city administrator, to the Gazette. “Obviously with everything going on nationwide, there is a heightened awareness to what municipalities do.”
The Lions Club looks now to continue its tradition, with possible alteration to come.
“For our part, if the city decides which flags can and can’t be flown, we’ll abide by the rules,” said Damon Estes, Palouse Lions Club president. “But we had four people complain and a bunch of people that didn’t. So we’re not gonna change over four emails.”
Previous club president Ken Alsterlund (until June 11) was notified June 4 about the flag complaints. He went down to city hall and talked with Dixon, who offered to replace the Thin Blue Line flag with another flag in a similar vein, such as the National Law Enforcement Memorial flag.
Alsterlund called a Lions Club board meeting that night.
About 20 of the club’s 30 members met in the American Legion Hall above city hall.
They talked about the matter and voted to issue a statement to go before the city council.
After the city council meeting, the Lions Club met two days later at Hayton Greene Park, an evening in which they invited five graduating seniors from Garfield-Palouse High School to give presentations vying for annual Lions Club scholarships.
“We did all the social-distancing crap and all that,” Alsterlund said.
Meeting afterward, the club voted to go ahead with plans for Flag Day.
“Friday night, the flags went up,” Alsterlund said.
Hanging from light poles and utility poles, they stretched from the park to the city welding shop at the other end of Main Street.
In total, 31 American flags, five military flags, one for firefighters, one for Thin Blue Line, one for EMS, one for POW/MIA and another for “I Support the Troops” were put up. The Thin Blue Line flag flew from a light pole in front of the grocery store.
The flags were taken down Monday, as is usual after a weekend of display.
Did the Lions Club hear anything further from the city?
“I have not,” Alsterlund said, an Army veteran. “We are not in a fight with the city. They have been very nice to us, nobody’s fighting.”
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday