Idaho is tied with six other states and Puerto Rico for having the highest overall response rate to the 2020 census.
As of Tuesday, 99.9 percent of households in the state have been counted, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That includes 69.1 percent that responded online, by mail or over the phone, plus another 30.8 percent that waited until census workers knocked on their doors.
Washington was tied for the ninth-highest overall response rate, at 99.8 percent. However, it had the second-highest self-response rate in the country, with 72 percent of households filling out census forms voluntarily, before door-knockers show up.
The U.S. Constitution requires the federal government to conduct an official count of everyone living in the country every 10 years. April 1 is the official census day, but the count typically takes weeks or months to complete.
Wednesday was the Trump administration’s target completion date for the 2020 census. However, that was extended to the end of October last week, after local governments and civil rights groups successfully sued the administration. They said the shortened deadline could lead to inaccurate counts of minorities and other hard-to-count populations.
Despite the ruling, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced this week that Monday is now the new target completion date. Barring another court ruling, that means people will no longer be able to fill out census forms online, by phone or by mail, and the Census Bureau will wrap up its field operation door-knocking campaign.
Until then, people can visit www.2020census.gov to fill out the form. It takes about 10 minutes.
The population figures provided by the 10-year census are used to redistrict or redraw political boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts, to ensure that they have balanced populations. They also influence the distribution of roughly $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.
Nationwide, the Census Bureau says it has now counted 98.7 percent of all households. Alabama and Louisiana were at the bottom of the pile, with an overall response rate of 94.2 and 95.4 percent, respectively.
Joining Idaho at the top end of the scale were Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Maine, Vermont, West Virginia and Puerto Rico.
In Idaho, Nez Perce County had the sixth-highest self-response rate of any county in the state, with 73 percent of households filling out the form voluntarily.
Latah County ranked 10th, at 71 percent. Idaho County’s self-response rate was 52.3 percent, followed by Clearwater County at 47.2 percent and Lewis County at 43.7 percent.
Lewiston, Genesee, Moscow and Grangeville all had self-response rates in excess of 70 percent. The national average was 66.5 percent.
In southeastern Washington, Asotin County had the 10th-highest response rate of any county in the state, at 71.6 percent. Whitman County ranked 21st, at 61.9 percent, while Garfield came in at 60.2 percent.
Colfax had the highest self-response rate of any community in the region, with 77 percent of households filling out the form voluntarily. Clarkston and Asotin came in at 66.6 and 60.4 percent, respectively. Pomeroy had a 63.8 percent response rate, while Pullman had a 60.2 percent response.
Response rates for other jurisdictions nationwide can be found online at www.2020census.gov by clicking the “Get the Facts” link and then the “Response Rates” option.
