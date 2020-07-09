Idaho among first wave of census follow-up

U.S. Census workers will start knocking on doors across Idaho next week, as the agency begins the “nonresponse follow-up” phase of the 2020 census.
Idaho is one of six locations nationwide chosen for this initial rollout of the door-knocking field work. Most places in the country won’t see census enumerators, as the workers are called, show up until Aug. 11.
The nonresponse follow-up is the largest phase of the entire 2020 census. It involves more than 500,000 workers trying to contact the roughly 56 million households that haven’t already filled out the 2020 census form.
The overall goal is to ensure that every person living in the United States is counted once every 10 years, as required by the Constitution.
In a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Al Fontenot, associate director of decennial census programs, said about 10,000 census enumerators will take part in a “soft rollout” of the nonresponse follow-up work, beginning next Thursday. Besides Idaho, door-knockers will fan out across Maine, West Virginia and New Orleans, as well as parts of Oklahoma and Missouri.
“We’ve done soft launches for every operation during the 2020 census,” Fontenot said. “We go out with smaller groups of enumerators and test the operation with real people and real equipment, to make sure it works smoothly by the time we kick off the main operation.”
Six more locations will be added July 23, including Tacoma, Wash. Door-knocking will begin nationwide on Aug. 11, with a target completion date of Oct. 31.
Nearly 92 million households nationwide have already filled out the 2020 census forms, Fontenot said. That’s a 61.9 percent self-response rate — slightly higher than the target of 60.5 percent.
Even though the follow-up phase is starting, people can still fill out the 2020 census online, by visiting 2020census.gov. They can respond by phone as well, by calling (844) 330-2020.
Officials answered some frequently asked questions Wednesday:
What happens when census enumerators knock on your door?
The point of the follow-up visits is to help fill out the census survey form for everyone in the household.
The survey typically takes about five to seven minutes to complete. It includes questions regarding the number of people living at the residence as of April 1, as well as their relationship to each other; demographic information about age, sex, race and date of birth; and phone number. There are no questions regarding citizenship.
Tim Olson, the bureau’s associate director for field operations, noted that every census employee takes an oath of confidentiality.
“If we reveal any information about an individual or household, we can be prosecuted and face up to five years in jail and a $250,000 fine,” Olson said. “That oath binds us literally for the rest of our lives.”
Because of the strict confidentiality requirements, reporters aren’t allowed to tag along with census workers as they do their job. That prohibition also applies to elected officials, immigration authorities and law enforcement personnel.
Census takers carry government ID badges, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. Homeowners can also contact their regional census center to confirm the worker’s identity.
If no one is home when census workers visit, they’ll leave a notice with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.
What about safety procedures?
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all census enumerators will be provided with personal protective equipment such as face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.
“The protocol for in-person interviews is to maintain the minimum 6 feet social distancing,” Olson said. “We also require all census employees who have any interaction with the public to wear face masks, regardless of their location.”
Unlike in previous years, when enumerators could enter a home if invited, they’ll now be required to do all interviews from outside the entry.
However, the bureau doesn’t have a testing program in place to check if workers are infected with the coronavirus, Olson said. If someone does contract the virus, though, they won’t be allowed to return to work for at least 14 days.
Local conditions and infection rates will also dictate when census takers show up in a particular area, Fontenot said.
“We only want to do (the follow-up interviews) in locations where we can minimize the risks to our employees and the public,” he said. “As we assess our soft launch areas, some states may be experiencing an increase in the virus. But when you analyze the data, there may be a concentration (of new cases) in one county, while other counties are at lower risk. So we’re looking at opening up in areas that are at safe levels.”
What about college students?
Historically, the Census Bureau counted college students in two ways, Fontenot said. College registrars typically provided information regarding those who lived on campus or in university-owned housing, while those living in off-campus residences received census forms just like other homeowners.
That process was disrupted this year, however, when the coronavirus caused many colleges and universities shifted to online classes and thousands of students moved back home.
“That created a huge challenge in accounting for students,” he said. “We had to move to a new method for counting them. As of June, we asked college registrars to give us a list of their off-campus students. That will enable us to make sure we count them in the right place.”
Census population data is used to distribute billions of dollars in federal funding, Fontenot noted, so it’s critical that people be counted where they normally live and receive government services.
What else is being done to ensure an accurate count?
Beginning next week, Olson said, the bureau will launch a final appeal to the public to voluntarily fill out the census form. This nationwide advertising and social media campaign will focus particularly on areas with low self-response rates.
Mobile “questionnaire assistance” centers will also be rolled out, he said, in an effort to reach people at grocery stores, pharmacies, libraries and other essential service locations.
“People will be able to respond there, right on the spot, and avoid having a census taker knock on their door,” he said.
