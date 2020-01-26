Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
McCALL — The Idaho Department of lands has paid $355,000 to a McCall man who had leased 28 acres of state land fronting Payette Lake for an event center.
The payment was compensation to Travis Leonard after the state land board rescinded the lease following public protests on how it was advertised.
The payment ends eight months of negotiations between the state and Leonard after his lease for an event center called “The Lookout on the Lake” was rescinded by the land board last April.
“It has been a long year, living through this experience,” Leonard told the Star-News. “We are certainly happy to be able to close this chapter and look to the future.”
In the settlement agreement, Leonard cites $2.1 million in lost profits over the 10-year life of the lease, plus another $62,000 in work already done at the site, like logging and grading.
The settlement agreement was obtained by the Star-News through a public records request. Leonard said he has no plans to pursue another event center business.
A spokesperson for the lands department declined to comment to the Star-News on the settlement.
— Drew Dodson, Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Mobile health clinic plans to sweep county
COLFAX — The Mobile Medical Unit will be making its rounds in Whitman County this week and in the last week of March. On Tuesday, the clinic will be at LaCrosse Library from 8 a.m. to noon and the Endicott Library from 1-5 p.m. On Wednesday, the clinic will be in Garfield from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Currently, there are no scheduled visits for February, but the clinic will be making visits in Steptoe 8 a.m. to noon and Uniontown 2-6 p.m. on March 25. On March 26, the clinic will be in Colton from 2:30-6:30 p.m.
This is the first year of the Mobile Medical Unit. It will be a new service to those in Whitman County.
The mobile unit is made up of three different sections, with two exam areas on either side of the bus and patient intake, lavatory and blood draw station in the center.
The full name of the mobile clinic is the William A. Crosetto Mobile Health Care Unit. Crosetto was a rancher and Washington State University supporter. When he died, he left a bequest of $1 million to build the mobile unit and support operating expenses for 10 years.
“Crosetto wanted to make sure that people in rural areas were able to see a doctor and receive medical care in their community,” said Dr. Luis Manriquez, assistant clinical professor at the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.
Manriquez said that the health care unit will provide both comprehensive primary care and preventive health services.
— Victoria Fowler, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday