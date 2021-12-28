Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Idahoans for Openness in Government will host an online seminar regarding government transparency laws on Jan. 5.
The meeting is free. The goal is to help elected officials, government staff, reporters and Idaho citizens better understand Idaho’s public records and open meeting requirements.
Wasden and IDOG have hosted 50 open government training sessions since 2004.
“The COVID-19 pandemic sidelined our in-person training the last two years, so we’re overdue to talk to Idahoans about government transparency,” Wasden said in a news release. “I often hear from constituents who have questions about Idaho’s open meetings and public records laws, and I know there are a lot of new public officials and reporters who are navigating these waters for the first time. The virtual seminar is a good way to address this demand statewide.”
The virtual event will be streamed from 2-4 p.m. MST on YouTube at bit.ly/3qrtCc0. The recording will also be archived for those who can’t watch it live.
Wasden, Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane and IDOG President Betsy Russell will serve as panelists during the meeting.
Those interested in attending can register at bit.ly/32yYMpr. Questions during the event can be emailed to questions@ag.idaho.gov.