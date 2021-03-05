The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is warning the public to be aware of possible invasive zebra mussels that have been detected in aquarium products sold in the state.
The department has found live, viable mussels in Marimo moss balls that are sold for use in aquariums. Agency officials were first made aware of the problem Wednesday and immediately began in-person inspections. The state’s response is part of a coordinated nationwide effort to remove these products from store shelves and advise stores and the public about the proper disposal of these items.
The agency’s staff is working with local Petco store managers to obtain any additional product that may be in transit. In the meantime, people who have aquariums are advised not to dump tank water or dispose of moss balls in natural water bodies.
The moss balls can be disposed of by placing in a plastic bag and stored in a freezer for at least 24 hours. After that, the moss balls can be thrown in the trash.
Another method is boiling the moss ball in water for at least one full minute and then disposing it in the trash.
Anyone seeking more information about zebra mussels or other invasive species may contact the department’s Invasive Species Hotline at 877-336-8676 or online at info@isda.idaho.gov.