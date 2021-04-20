Agriculture producers, dealers, professional applicators and homeowners can schedule an appointment through the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to safely dispose of pesticides May 6 at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds at 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Pesticides include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or other products with a “cide” in the name, according to a news release from the agriculture department. Unusable pesticides can be taken to the collection site between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents or motor oil can be accepted at the collection.
The agriculture department asks that participants register the total number of pounds of pesticides requested for disposal by calling Nick Kampf at (208) 816-3860 or the Boise office at (208) 332-8605.
Since 1993 the department has collected and safely disposed of more than 2.3 million pounds of unusable pesticides, the department reported. Pesticides become unusable for many reasons, include loss of potency, exposure to temperature extremes, cancellation or suspension by state or federal authorities or growers’ decisions to change their cropping rotations or practices.
Anyone seeking more information about the collections may visit the ISDA website at bit.ly/32tr0yD.