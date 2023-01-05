The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has announced a 28-lesson course designed to help agriculture producers learn the process of succession planning, identify generational goals, start family conversations and create a transfer management plan.
The course allows participants to work at their own pace.
Celia Gould, director of the state agency, said the goal is “to provide actionable tools to help producers move their operations to the next generation. We are proud to be providing the succession planning course to help keep family farms and ranches in Idaho.”
The Idaho Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Course was created to help Idaho farmers and ranchers start those difficult conversations about transitioning operations through a simple and convenient experience. The online course is a first-of-its-kind tool to help agricultural families with succession planning and a self-guided and dynamic online learning tool.
The tool is divided up into three different lessons: getting started; understanding family and operation goals; and making decisions and executing plans. The lessons were created by compiling a variety of national, state and regional succession planning resources. One of the benefits of this course is that it will be updated by the Farm and Ranch Center as new resources become available.
The Idaho Farm and Ranch Center is a program of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and its mission is to collaborate with partners to promote resources and organize efforts that help farmers and ranchers cultivate a viable and resilient agricultural industry.