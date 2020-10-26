BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Sunday that he’ll make an announcement this afternoon regarding COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, as the state again set a new record daily case rate.
Little’s office did not give additional details on the announcement, which will take place at 3 p.m. MST today and be available to livestream on the Idaho Public Television website.
Idaho again set a record seven-day moving average on Sunday with a daily case rate of 889.14 over the last week.
The state has consistently broken its record 12 days in a row amid a surge of new cases and record hospitalizations.
On Sunday, health officials reported 491 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 124 probable cases. Ada County reported the most new cases Sunday with 101. Since March, there have been 14,429 in Ada County alone. The Boise School District reported one new COVID-19 case, this one at Shadow Hills Elementary. Since Oct. 20, the district has confirmed eight cases in seven schools.
No new deaths were reported Sunday. To date, 569 Idahoans have died from COVID-19.
Idaho has reported 7,082 probable and 52,342 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare estimates that 28,056 have recovered from the virus.