BOISE — Idaho reported 370 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the majority of which were in the Treasure Valley, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s coronavirus website. It’s the first time since April that the agency has reported daily case totals on a Sunday, a move prompted by surging numbers of new diagnoses in recent weeks.
It is unclear if any of the new cases are from patients within the five-county Public Health — Idaho North Central District. The district has not updated its online tally of new cases since Thursday.
The bulk of Sunday’s confirmed cases were in Ada County, where officials reported 207 new cases. That brings the total number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, to 2,696. Ada County leads the state in infections by more than 1,000 cases.
Canyon County, home to Nampa and Caldwell, trailed Ada with the second-highest number of new cases: 91. That’s a decline from several days of record-setting new cases in Canyon County, where 1,265 people have contracted the coronavirus.
Sixteen other counties reported new cases on Sunday: Boise 1 (5 total), Bonner 2 (39 total), Bonneville 5 (110 total), Cassia 4 (228 total), Elmore 6 (68 total), Jefferson 1 (15 total), Kootenai 23 (421 total), Madison 2 (30 total), Minidoka 6 (183 total), Owyhee 1 (40 total), Payette 5 (115 total), Shoshone 1 (3 total), Teton 1 (20 total), Twin Falls 7 (572 total), Valley 3 (20 total) and Washington 4 (109 total).
The state health department reported only one new case among health care workers, bringing the total of infected health care workers to 570. The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 jumped by 10 to 369, and ICU admissions increased by two to 124.
For the second day in a row, IDHW removed two “probable cases” from its data dashboard, reducing the number to 589 statewide. It reported 2,201 new tests and 2,886 patients presumed to have recovered from the disease — an increase of 28 since Saturday.
By Sunday, Idaho had confirmed 7,175 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was reported in March.
DAILY DETAILS
Hospitalizations — Health and Welfare reports there have been 369 hospitalizations because of the coronavirus, 124 admissions to the ICU and 570 health care workers who have been infected. The hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.
Testing totals — At the end of the day Saturday, Health and Welfare reported that 105,876 tests had been completed statewide. About 6.7 percent of those have been positive for COVID-19.
Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases — Ada 2,696, Adams 10, Bannock 103, Bear Lake 2, Benewah 13, Bingham 57, Blaine 527, Boise 5, Bonner 39, Bonneville 110, Boundary 1, Camas 1, Canyon 1,265, Caribou 15, Cassia 228, Clearwater 2, Custer 5, Elmore 68, Franklin 25, Fremont 7, Gem 34, Gooding 56, Idaho 5, Jefferson 15, Jerome 212, Kootenai 421, Latah 21, Lemhi 2, Lincoln 32, Madison 30, Minidoka 183, Nez Perce 86, Oneida 5, Owyhee 40, Payette 115, Power 16, Shoshone 3, Teton 20, Twin Falls 572, Valley 20 and Washington 109.
Counties with community spread — Ada, Bannock, Benewah, Bingham, Blaine, Bonner, Bonneville, Canyon, Caribou, Cassia, Clearwater, Custer, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Idaho, Jefferson, Jerome, Kootenai, Lemhi, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Nez Perce, Owyhee, Oneida, Payette, Power, Teton, Twin Falls, Valley and Washington.