BOISE — Nearly 25,000 people returned to work in June as Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.6 percent, the Idaho Department of Labor said Friday.
The agency attributed last month’s 3.4 percent drop to the state’s economy reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.
But cases of COVID-19 have been increasing sharply in recent weeks, and highly populated Ada County, which includes Boise, reverted to more restrictions in late June and shut down bars.
The agency said that for June, the number of unemployed Idahoans dropped to about 50,000. The agency also said the number of workers with jobs rose to about 842,000, a nearly 5 percent increase from May.
Idaho had more than 13,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 114 deaths through Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.