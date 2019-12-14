Iconic 410 Drive-In closing for good soon

An icon of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is closing its doors at the end of the month after 65 years of business.
Bill Beutler, owner of the 410 Drive-In on Bridge Street (formerly State Route 410) in Clarkston, said in a social media post Friday he and his family “have made the decision to close and we stand behind it proudly. Many years of hard work and dedication to our loyal customers have been poured into that building and we ask that you cherish all the great memories it has brought to us and the community.”
Beutler, who also owns Clarkston Auto Sales, said Friday he has no immediate plans for the business. The restaurant will serve its last soft serve ice cream cone Dec. 31.
The 410 Drive-In has been a homey location for many of the area’s residents and a place where families get together to make memories.
In June, Eleanor Green, 96, of Clarkston, asked for one last stop at the 410 Drive-In for soft serve chocolate ice cream before she made the move to Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Green was joined by her son, Dennis, bus driver Bob Tondevold and Jess Hundsrucker and Brenna Jameson of Cascadia for a last round on the house. A photo of the group ran in the Lewiston Tribune the next day.
Green died Nov. 17.