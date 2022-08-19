SPOKANE — The victim of an alleged rape by a former Spokane police officer described a 2019 encounter in an intense and emotional testimony before a jury Wednesday afternoon.

The encounter was the now 25-year-old victim’s second time meeting with then-Officer Nathan Nash, 36 years old at the time, she said. He responded to a domestic violence call several days earlier between the woman and her ex-boyfriend with another Spokane police officer and had been professional, the victim recalled. But that changed when he arrived at her apartment by himself on the morning of Oct. 23 for a follow-up call after the victim discovered additional bruising from the domestic violence incident, she said.

Tags

Recommended for you