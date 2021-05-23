MALDEN — Brian Place had a modest wish for the night of his eldest daughter’s high school graduation.
He hoped that if she wanted, she could sleep in her own bed, under the roof of a stick-built home, not in a recreational vehicle as she has, with her parents and three siblings, after a fire leveled their uninsured home on Labor Day.
With the ceremony just weeks away on June 12, he has reluctantly concluded the new residence won’t be ready and is shooting for the holidays, Brian said, standing near the site he has excavated for it on his days off from his job as a construction contractor.
Since September, Brian and his wife, Vanessa Place, have repeatedly questioned their choice to remain in what’s left of Malden, where most residents lost their homes in the terrifying blaze that claimed civic buildings in the tiny eastern Washington town.
But no matter how many times they have the discussion, it always ends the same way.
Their children are safer, healthier and better educated in Malden, with its sometimes immense frustrations, than they would be had they stayed in California where they resided previously.
“I don’t want to live in a concrete jungle,” Brian said. “I want to live in my tranquility. You know what I hear at night? Frogs down by the creek. You hear coyotes. It’s nature.”
Staying focused on the benefits of rural life can be difficult. The daily routines of school and jobs (Vanessa works at the Malden library and is a caregiver) take extra work living in an RV, especially in the winter, the Places said.
Brian and Vanessa have their own room. Chloe, the eldest daughter, sleeps on a sofa in the living room, and the three youngest children, Thomas, Brian II and Alliegh, share another bedroom.
A friend who lives a few blocks away in a home that’s still intact lends them the use of his washer and dryer for laundry.
They have found they can take three showers — or take two showers and do one round of dishes — before they need to empty the tank where the rinse water from those activities goes.
Brian does extra chores daily to maintain the RV and has shoveled snow off the roof multiple times.
The water froze only twice, but didn’t create any leaks because their newer model RV has pipes designed to expand and contract in those circumstances, and Brian took extra steps to insulate the system.
He put a clear layer of vinyl on the windows to keep out drafts, using a type of tape designed for air conditioning and furnace systems that maintains its adhesiveness with temperature changes.
It performed so well, family members frequently had to wipe condensation off the interior of the trailer created by the moisture from their breathing.
“It’s not easy by any standard,” Vanessa said.
Almost every week, they have faced some new wrinkle that arrives with a price tag in the hundreds or thousands of dollars.
“It’s trying not to spend money, but then you have to,” Vanessa said.
Among the hardest was when Chloe helped her group win a drill at softball practice this spring. The drill was similar to bingo, and Chloe broke an ankle in three places when she slid into the third open spot.
Brian convinced medical crews to allow them to take Chloe to the hospital in their vehicle, not an ambulance, to avoid a bill that wouldn’t be covered by insurance since the injury wasn’t technically an emergency.
She was hospitalized for three days and will be navigating the uneven terrain around the recreational vehicle — and walking at graduation — on crutches, which she’ll need to use until the end of June.
Along the way, they have wrestled with what forms of help to accept. As much as possible, they barter.
Brian spotted wood laminate flooring in a barn owned by a man who was giving them a washer and dryer for their new home. Hoping to pick up a little extra income, he offered to install it. The man didn’t want the flooring anymore and gave it to the Places in exchange for Brian siding his barn.
Other building materials or contractors for the parts of the house construction outside Brian’s expertise have been tougher to procure.
Their attempt to get $800 for rebar for their new house’s foundation from fire donations failed.
That underlined how, so far, money going to individual fire victims has typically been for household items like clothing, not replacement of permanent dwellings, a primary need in the area ravaged by the fire where many houses were uninsured.
Vanessa joined, then resigned from, the Pine Creek Community Long Term Recovery Group.
“There’s so much that could be done, and it’s not,” she said.
Still, Malden provides them stability many other communities lack, the Places said.
Their children have attended classes in person all year in the Rosalia School District, seeing friends and playing sports at a time when thousands of schools around the country were only offering online instruction.
Chloe is the president of her class and will be studying at Spokane Falls Community College in the fall, a step toward becoming a pharmaceutical technician.
Even more important than school have been the lessons the Place children learned at home.
The aftermath of the fire, Brian and Vanessa said, has given them an opportunity to model how to respond to difficulties outside their control, something they expect will make their children more resilient adults.
“Life is not a cakewalk,” Brian said. “It’s going to throw curve balls at you.”
All of the children like Malden, but especially Alliegh, Brian said, watching her ride a scooter down a hill near her house on a recent sunny Saturday.
She plans on opening a veterinary practice on the family property in Malden when she is an adult, Brian said.
“They know they can get through anything in life,” Vanessa said. “We’re still together and we love each other.”
Chloe agreed.
“You make it really hard to have excuses,” she said, looking at her parents.
